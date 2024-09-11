Shaun Maloney has posted a positive injury update as he prepares to welcome back several Wiigan Athletic first-teamers back into the fold.

New signings Tyrese Francois and Michael Olakigbe have yet to kick a ball for the club, with the former arriving with an injury problem and the latter breaking a leg in the first week of pre-season.

That was exacerbated by wing twins Jonny Smith and Callum McManaman also pulling up lame before the campaign even started, while young defender Luke Robinson is still recovering from knee surgery at the end of last term.

Shaun Maloney is preparing to welcome back a number of players from injury

After a difficult opening month, however, Maloney says he can finally start to see light at the end of the tunnel.

"There was a moment where I thought Jonny Smith might be able to give us some minutes at Birmingham (the last league game before the international break), but it wasn't possible," said the Latics boss. "We've managed to get Cal Mac back, but Maleace (Asamoah, deadline day signing) will need time to bed into the club.

"I've relied so heavily on Dion (Rankine) so far, and in recent weeks Silko (Thomas), but I need as many options in those areas as possible.

"Michael was back on the grass last week for the first time, which was brilliant to see. With him, we're looking at the back end of September, beginning of October...whether that's with the 21s to start with or straight into the first team.

"Luke's due to be back with us in around a month's time, the same with Tyrese, so that's another couple of players available to us...I just need everyone available, whether that's for training and also games.

"When this league starts to get into maybe seven games in a month, you need as many players, it really takes its toll. At Reading, I could see Dion, and Thelo (Aasgaard), and Matt Smith...they were dead on their feet. I need all the players available, because everything we achieve will be as a squad."

Maloney has been heavily relying on youngsters like James Carragher, who could be set for a run in the side at right-back with Steven Sessegnon also out for up to six weeks after pulling a calf muscle at Birmingham in the last league outing.

The Latics chief also handed three more debuts out against Morecambe in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last week, with Kai Payne and Tom Watson starting for the first time in midfield and in goal respectively, and Jack Reilly coming off the bench as a late substitute.

"I hope those three remember the night," added Maloney. "All of the things I've spoken about in terms of the mentality I'm after, Kai Payne shows me every single day. He is going to be a brilliant player for this club.

"Jack Reilly has only come in this season, a little bit because of how the recruitment went, and having to use more young players than we'd hoped. And he's shown a brilliant mentality, a brilliant fighting spirit...he showed more in 10 minutes at the end than a few showed in the 90.

"Tom's worked extremely hard to get back, after suffering a back injury in the summer which meant he missed pre-season. He's another talented goalkeeper, and he's going to do very well for us.”