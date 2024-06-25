Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Athletic first-team coach Stephen Crainey has left to take up the role of joint assistant manager at Bolton Wanderers.

The former Scotland international, who was promoted from the Under-21 set-up last year by Shaun Maloney, expressed an interest to team up with his old Blackpool team-mate Ian Evatt in Horwich.

A compensation package has been agreed between the two clubs for Crainey, who spent the 2013-14 campaign with Latics as a player alongside Maloney.

"We would like to thank Stephen for his efforts whilst at Wigan Athletic and wish him well,” read a Latics statement.

After his unveiling at Bolton, Crainey felt the decision to switch clubs was a ‘no-brainer’.

“I'm looking forward to it,” he told Bolton’s official website. “I've had a few previous roles looking after Under-21s teams, and I've had a couple of bits of experience as well in first-team roles and responsibilities, so when the gaffer gave me the call to come in and be part of his coaching staff I was delighted to come.

“As soon as he made that contact, I wanted to be here and try and help an already unbelievably knowledgeable staff and hopefully I can add to that. Bolton is a massive club and it was a no-brainer to come.

"I'm really excited for the challenge. Hopefully we can all come together and have a really good season.

“I had a really good relationship with the manager and we had some unbelievable times at Blackpool as players. That's all in the past and now we’re on the other side in a coaching capacity and we're excited for the new season ahead.

“We want to be in every game we’re in this season, win as many games as we can and see where it takes us at the end of the season.

“I've been involved in League One for the past six or seven years in some capacity so hopefully that knowledge can help on top of the unbelievable knowledge of the staff we've already got.

“It's a really talented group. I saw that first-hand last season so hopefully we can add to that as well. I'm sure the manager will look to do that. Players that are in the building now are top, top players for League One and hopefully they can showcase what they've done last season and more.”

Bolton boss Evatt added: “After some pretty lengthy reviewing of the season, we have a clear plan and idea of how we want to improve things on and off the pitch and this appointment is in addition to what we already have.

"I think now as a staffing structure we've got all boxes ticked. In the review of every season you think about how we can improve, how we get better and what are we missing in terms of our staffing skill set.

“We've had discussions about having a more holistic approach to the staff and the skill set I feel we are missing Stephen, who I have known for a long, long time, can provide.