Silko Thomas on his pivotal role in Wigan Athletic's victory at Barnsley - 'I know my ability'

Silko Thomas laid on the winning goal for Thelo Aasgaard at Barnsley

Silko Thomas could not hide his delight at laying on Wigan Athletic's winning goal at Barnsley - and ensuring the team 'gets the best out of me'.

The on-loan Leicester City winger supplied the cross for Thelo Aasgaard to head home the only goal at Oakwell just before the break.

It was a dazzling bit of skill that left the Barnsley right back on his backside in the box, and the delivery was inch-perfect for Aasgaard to nod home from close range.

"I'm obviously happy to have contributed for the goal," said the 20-year-old, who came through the Academy at Chelsea before joining Leicester in the summer of 2023.

"When I'm getting the ball in those kinds of areas, that's when the team gets the best out of me.

"I love the one-v-one, all the time, the manager wants me to get in those positions and it suits my game.

"I know my ability, and the more games I play, the more comfortable and confident I will become.

"I saw the ball coming over from the other side, and once it came to me I thought ‘Yeah, let’s be positive’.

"I took it past the defender, I looked up and saw Thelo, and I knew he would finish it.”

The victory lifts Latics to 17th place in the League One table, and Thomas admits a return to winning ways was the focus throughout the international break.

"It was a really big three points," he added. "We spoke about it all week, this game being the first step in getting back to where we need to be.

"Seeing the nine minutes of stoppage-time at the end was a shock, but we managed to get there.

"We took to them in the first half, and managed to get in front.

"We maybe could have done it a little bit more in the second half, but they were pushing for the equaliser and we had to defend our box.

"They really took the game to us in that second half, we had to defend a lot of long balls, but we held out and did what we needed to do."