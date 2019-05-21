Sir Alex Ferguson adds his support to Manchester United XI ahead of Joseph's Goal clash against Latics Legends

The Latics Legends will face their biggest test yet this weekend against Bryan Robson’s Manchester United XI...with Sir Alex Ferguson having added his backing to the cause!

Not content with being led by former England captain Robson, United have also been boosted by the support of Ferguson – arguably the greatest manager of all time – for the annual Joseph’s Goal fundraiser.

And the United squad has been completed by the capture of Lee Martin, whose winning goal in the 1990 FA Cup final gave Ferguson the first of his 38 trophies, spread across his glorious 26-year reign.

Tickets – priced just £10 adults and £5 concessions – have been flying out for the big game, which takes place this Saturday (3pm) at Ashton Town FC, Edge Green Street, WN4 8SL.

Fans can still buy from the DW Stadium ticket office or by ringing 01942 311111 and having tickets posted out.

There will be a pay-on-the-gate option, but fans are strongly advised to buy in advance if possible, to avoid what will be lengthy queues.

The Latics side will again be led by FA Cup-winning skipper Emmerson Boyce, with Arjan de Zeeuw, Paul Scharner, Pascal Chimbonda, Isidro Diaz, Jason Jarrett, Paul Cook and Peter Reid also confirmed to play.

The United side, in addition to Robson and Martin, also includes Quinton Fortune, Ben Thornley, Russell Beardsmore, Pat McGibbon, Nick Culkin and Danny Webber.