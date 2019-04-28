Social media reaction: Birmingham City 1 Wigan Athletic 1

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s one-all draw against Birmingham City.

Nick Powell scored as Wigan Athletic claimed a draw against Birmingham City in their penultimate game of the season

Wigan fell behind within the opening two minutes after a defensive error allowed Lukas Jutkiewicz to score.

But Nick Powell’s deflected strike cancelled out Jutkiewicz’s opener on the stroke of half-time.

Latics introduced Joe Gelhardt at the break after Josh Windass picked up a knock, and the academy graduate impressed with his fearless attitude.

Jensen Weir also came on in the final 10 minutes to make his league debut, but the game fizzled out and both sides were forced to split the spoils at St Andrew's.

Latics increased their points tally to 49 after extending their unbeaten run to four games.

Wigan fans and players’ hailed the two young debutants on social media after the draw.

@J9ARNER: “good performance that , geldhart looks promising and nice to see weir come on , on to millwall #wafc.”

@CraigHilton71: “Great to see the academy players getting a run. Decent point in the end. #UTFT #WAFC.”

@jadewilson1994: “Decent last away performance of the season, played some good football, in the first half particularly. Geldhart looks a good little player, great to see him get 45 minutes. #utt #wafc”

@mjtaylor123: “Good performance that, could've scored five. Nice to see the end of that rancid away kit as well #wafc.”

@stout80: “Should have got all 3 point's but happy with the result. Onto the last game #Wafc.”

@JamesSaintLatic: “Good performance today especially 15-60 mins. Could’ve scored 3 or 4. Good to see the young lads get on. Hopefully finish strong next week ⚪️. #wafc”

@danielbrady5821: “Great draw today in terrible conditions... Nice too see couple of young lads come on too think its what everyone wanted to see, we've a great youth team so why not be given the chance #WAFC #SoundAsAPound”

@_yon_mon: “Gelhardt looks a player. Came on and played very well. Up the Yoof.”

Josh Windass: “Gutted to come off Injured. Congrats to young Jensen and Joe making their professional debuts. Special moment for them.”

@harveyo01: “Impressed by Gelhardt today. A more muscular player in every sense than Windass, with a willingness to get stuck in when required. Hard to believe he's only 16. #wafc.”

Chey Dunkley: “Thanks to all travelling fans & Well done to all the young lads who were involved with the 1st team today... special debut for Joe & Jensen - Great Achievement.”

Lee Evans: Another great following away from home! Thanks for the support on the road this season @LaticsOfficial”

Former Chairman, David Sharpe: “Well done lads and well done all at the academy! Proud day!”