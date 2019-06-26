Social media reaction to Nick Powell's departure from Wigan Athletic

Here is a selection of fans’ reaction after Nick Powell completed his move to Stoke City on Tuesday.

@willjones8210: “Nick Powell was a great player for Wigan. I really enjoyed watching him. Good luck to him at Stoke. Thanks Nick #wafc.”

@kris22902030: “Powell on his day, unplayable. Only problem is we only see that 3-4 times a season. Honestly won’t be missed for me. Good luck to him though #wafc.”

@nickofwigan: “Best of luck Nick Powell, a great player with bags of talent. I just hope he realises it and goes on to become a good player at the next level. Shame that injuries seem to hold him back somewhat, but enjoyed watching him play for our club. #WAFC.”

@Nick58089604: “Superb football player. Come on Wiganers, need to celebrate the fact that he graced our team for several seasons and produced some magical football. Wishing Nick Powell the very best in the future and a prolonged injury-free period. #wafc”

@TH11513: “Powell has completed 90 minutes just TWELVE times in the last two seasons. Great talent but ultimately not reliable enough for us to spend a huge chunk of our budget on. #wafc”

@1leggedgoldfish: “From being our top European goalscorer, he stuck with us all the way to League 1 and back up again. @NPowell25 deserves nothing but thanks, good wishes and gratitude. Best of luck and we’ll welcome you back with open arms, anytime.”

@DarbyshireDrew: “There it is. Will go down as a Latics legend in my books. A pure delight to watch and one of the best to wear the shirt.”

@WiganValeting: “@NPowell25 words can't describe how thankful I am ( we are as #wafc fans) stuck with us thru thick and thin.. Time to move onto bigger and better things.. enjoy your time at Stoke... Don't bag a goal against us tho ..Miss you.. See you around.”

@LaticsDave: “Genuinely wish @NPowell25 the best of luck in the next chapter of his career. Despite the injuries stayed with us when we needed him the most. I for one will always welcome him back to the DW.”

@CHRISMD98: “Only just heard officially that the enigma @NPowell25 is leaving! Gutted obviously. Special player on his day and has given some great years to Wigan. All the best lad!”

Gavin Massey: “All the best brother! Been a pleasure.”

Former Wigan Athletic chairman, David Sharpe: “All the best to Powelly @NPowell25 at his next club! Was an absolute pleasure to have at Wigan during my tenure. One of the most talented footballers I’ve watched & also a genuinely great lad. No doubt will do great things over the next few years.”