Social media reaction: Wigan Athletic 2 Preston North End 0

The social media reaction to Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 win against Preston North End.

Wigan Athletic secured their Championship status with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Preston North End on Monday.

Leon Clarke gave Latics an early lead from point blank range after Kal Naismith had put it on a plate for the on-loan marksman before Ryan Ledson saw red for a high challenge.

Goal-scorer Clarke shortly became the hero at the other end when he turned Ben Davies’ bullet header behind for a corner.

Preston grew in confidence and put Latics under extreme pressure in the opening 15 minutes of the second-half, but it was Wigan who doubled their lead against the run of play in the 67th minute.

Nick Powell’s cross was half cleared and fell invitingly to Lee Evans on the edge of the area whose half volley deflected past the helpless Declan Rudd for his first goal of the season.

Latics had chances to further their lead against ten-man Preston, but Clarke sliced his two efforts wide.

Wigan saw the game out to confirm their Championship survival.

Following the 2-0 victory, Paul Cook’s side climbed to 19th and steered eight points clear of third bottom Rotherham United to mathematically ensure their safety from relegation.

It is the first season since 2014 without a promotion or relegation for Wigan.

Latics fans were ecstatic on social media to have ensured Championship football for the 2019-2020 season.

@stuartalker: “Immensely proud of that performance and result today. At 3.15 on Friday we were in the bottom 3 and looking doomed. 2 days later we've got 6 points and safe. Huge bottle and character to dig in and grind the results out. #wafc”

@SeanDavoWAFC: “Massive win for us today! A complete change of attitude in our players! Great work! Season objective complete #WAFC.”

Kim Potter: “Get in boys!!!! Championship football next season. Boom!! And all with 2 games still to play. #wearestayingup #wafc #safe.”

@lm_macca: “What a result @LaticsOfficial! Outstanding effort from each and every one of you recently and the hard work has paid off-deservedly so too. Now to finish this season off in style and prepare for another season in the @SkyBetChamp well done lads #wafc #UpTheTics.”

@holly_thomass: “Never a dull moment being a wigan fan and I wouldn’t have it any other way!! #wafc”

@_yon_mon: “A 19 year old lad by the name of @reecejames69 has single handedly kept Wigan Athletic up this season and i love him very much. #wafc”

@Eclipse12002: “Two games to go and safe... Championship football it is then What a great feeling.. #wafc”

@WillJPatterson: “Three points AND safety with two matches to spare! That'll do nicely... But how about, nice, quiet mid-table obscurity next season? #WAFC”

@JoeWinstanley88: “Yes Wigan!!! Championship football next season! Job done! Credit to all the players and the management! Have a good rebuild over the summer and have a good go next season! #WAFC”

Joe Woods: “Superb that! I have to admit I was doubting Cook at some points this season but he was adamant once we got players back fit we'd be fine! Cannot wait for next season, hopefully few contracts get signed too. Up the tics! #wafc”

@wafcian: “Hats off to Cook and the players, dug in and performed when it mattered, time to celebrate, WE ARE STAYING UP!!!!! #wafc #utft.”

Latics’ survival heroes also joined in with the celebrations on Twitter.

Captain Fantastic, Sam Morsy: “Finally done it !! made it a lot tougher then it should of been but lads showed great character, thank you all the fans for your great support now we can all relax and enjoy the next 2 games.”

Gavin Massey: “We made hard work of it, but the boys came together at the right time! Championship we go again.”

Chey Dunkley: “Real effort last couple of games to keep championship status.. worked hard to get here... the boys/staff + fans have been superb.. let’s finish the season strong/ Thank you”

Former chairman, David Sharpe: “Congrats to Paul, all the boys & the staff. Maintaining our championship status was the aim we set at the start of the season and it’s now been achieved. And of course, I’m made up for all the supporters!! Miss you all.”