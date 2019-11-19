Spirit at Wigan Athletic 'best I've experienced', admits Joe Williams

Joe Williams is adamant Wigan Athletic will soon start to climb the Championship table –thanks to a team spirit he says is the best he’s ever experienced.

The summer signing from Everton – who’s also spent a season out on loan with both Barnsley and Bolton, as well as representing England at junior level – has quickly settled in to the Latics engine room alongside skipper Sam Morsy.

And despite the side slipping to within two points of the drop zone heading into the international break, the 22-year-old says morale has not taken a bash.

“This is definitely the best dressing room I’ve been in during my career,” he told the Wigan Post.

“They’re all top lads, really good lads, with great attitudes.

“There’s no egos, no people thinking they’re better than what they are or that they’re better than anyone else.

“The spirit’s great, the banter’s great, everyone’s just in it together and trying to work as hard as they can for the club and for each other.”

On a personal note, Williams couldn’t be doing any more to help the cause, with a succession of man-of-the-match awards being followed by the player of the month gong for October.

Not that he pays too much attention to the plaudits.

“I don’t really go in for that kind of stuff,” he acknowledged.

“It’s nice to be recognised and given awards, but I don’t really notice it to be honest.

“I just got out to enjoy my football every week, and to play as well as I can.

“It’s just nice to be able to do that, because for a few months before I came here I was a little bit frustrated.

“It is nice to find somewhere you can be happy and play football every week.

“The more games I’ve played, the fitter I’ve got and the better I’ve tended to play.

”I was injured for most of pre-season so I was playing a bit of catch-up when I first arrived.

”But as soon as I got some games under my belt, I noticed a difference, I felt fitter and stronger almost immediately.”