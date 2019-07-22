Squad turnover is driving Michael Jacobs crazy!

Michael Jacobs could be forgiven about getting a complex about his driving – after seeing his Wigan Athletic car-pool decimated!

The 27-year-old – the club’s longest-serving player, having arrived in 2015 – is advertising for new members after being left on his lonesome.

This time last year, Jacobs had a car-full to share the commute from Cheshire, with Dan Burn, Will Grigg, Nick Powell and Darron Gibson living in close proximity.

But Powell’s recent departure means Jacobs is the last man standing – and wondering if it’s something he’s said!

“I think I must be doing something wrong, because everyone keeps deserting me all of a sudden,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“One minute we’re all driving in to training and the next minute they’re getting moves...I’m starting to get a complex!

“There must be a problem with the music I’m putting on...I started with Smooth Radio and that seemed to be going down all right.

“But there’s clearly something going on that’s causing everyone to desert me, there must be something I’m doing wrong.

“I’ve put the advert out for new car-poolers – and I’ve recently taken on Foxy (Danny Fox), who’s also from Nantwich-way.

“Hopefully there’ll be a few more signings on the way who’ll settle in the area and we can get the numbers back up!”

While Latics will clearly miss Powell’s on-field presence, Jacobs will also feel his departure off the field as well.

“Nick’s been here for four years over two spells, and will be missed around the place,” added Jacobs.

“But he’s moved on to a big club who are trying to get back into the Premier League.

“We all wish him the best and I’m sure he’ll do well there. That’s football, players come and go and you get on with it.

“I’ve been around a long time – too long if anything!

“It’s definitely been eventful, some good times and some not so good times.

“Overall though there’s been far more good than bad and hopefully that will continue.”