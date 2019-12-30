Stars from Leeds United, Luton and Middlesbrough feature in Championship winners and losers as Whites go top Scroll down and click through the pages. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up It was another relentless weekend in the Championship with goals galore! Scroll down and click through the pages to view the Championship winners and losers. Scored an 89th-minute winner to hand Hull City a 2-1 victory against QPR. Netted Fulhams only goal in a 1-0 win over Stoke City - Scott Parkers men are now third in the Championship Witnessed his team fight back several times before succumbing to a heartbreaking last-minute Leeds United goal. After a terrible start to the season, the Middlesbrough manager has masterminded three straight wins on the bounce. Netted Milwalls only goal in the eighth-minute to hand his side a win over Brentford. The Birmingham man netted a 90+5 own goal to hand Leeds United a 5-4 victory over the Blues. Was on the score-sheet again for Reading as the Royals won 2-0 at Preston North End. Sheffield Wednesday suffered a second successive defeat on Sunday afternoon as Cardiff City came away with all three points at Hillsborough. Blasted his teammates after a 3-0 loss to Bristol City. He said: What happened today again. How we have decided to start the game is not acceptable and in this division we cant get away with it. Saw rivals Leeds United replace his West Brom side at the top of the table after the Baggies slipped up against Middlesbrough. Jedi adamant Wigan Athletic will rise