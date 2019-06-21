'Staying up was an achievement - now's the time for Wigan Athletic to kick on'

Chey Dunkley wants Wigan Athletic to build on their consolidation in the Championship, and ‘kick on’ to bigger and better things.

Despite an up-and-down first campaign back in the second tier, Latics finished a whopping 12 points above the drop zone.

And while hailing the achievement, Dunkley (pictured below) says now is not a time to be resting on any laurels.

“The last two times this club’s been in this division they’ve been relegated,” he told the Wigan Observer.

“And while most of us weren’t at the club then, you still feel it.

“Looking at it that way, staying up – with the budget we had – was definitely an achievement.

“This is a massive division, with so many massive clubs who are desperately trying to get into the Premier League.

“Most of them are throwing a lot of money at it, and obviously we’re not one of those clubs.

“Having said that, we are an ambitious group and we do want to kick on as much as we can.”