Stoke City 2 Wigan Athletic 1

It was 'Groundhog Day' again for Wigan Athletic at Stoke, as the home side fought back from a goal down to win a relegation six-pointer deep into stoppage-time.

Latics withstood early Stoke pressure to take the lead six minutes before half-time through skipper Sam Morsy.

But Danny Batth levelled 10 minutes after the restart and, with the five minutes of added time almost up, Stoke substitute Mame Diouf stabbed home from close range to break Wigan hearts.

Latics remain fifth bottom of the Championship, but are now just one point clear of the drop zone, ahead of Tuesday night's tough trip to Millwall.

The home side were quickly in their stride - in an attempt to give former Latics midfielder Michael O'Neill the perfect start to his first home game in charge.

With barely two minutes gone, it was another two Latics old-boys combining, with James McClean's cross being headed against the crossbar by Nick Powell header.

Tom Ince then might have done better from 15 yards out, lashing the ball over the top, before the visitors grew into the game.

Jamal Lowe's cross from the right was only inches in front of Gavin Massey, who would have had a tap-in, before a Charlie Mulgrew corner was nodded inches wide of the unguarded far post by Chey Dunkley.

Latics had a scare when a Lee Gregory shot took a deflection off both Dunkley and Mulgrew before being helped away for a corner by David Marshall.

But Latics ended the half on top and took the lead six minutes before the break.

Great stuff from Lowe saw him win the ball and lead a two-on-one break.

Jack Butland raced off his line and just beat him to the ball, but he could only smash it against his own man into the path of Morsy, who volleyed into an empty net from 20 yards.

Latics had to ride out a determined Stoke onslaught at the beginning of the second half, with McClean cutting in from the left past four defenders to create a shooting chance from the penalty spot.

However, Latics were indebted to Antonee Robinson for throwing himself in the way of the shot to deflect the ball to safety.

The respite was only temporary, though, and the Potters equalised 10 minutes into the second period.

Ryan Woods sent over a free-kick from the left, and centre-back Batth stuck a leg out to divert it beyond Marshall from close range.

Kieffer Moore - surprisingly left out of the starting XI - immediately took over from Lewis Macleod, linking up with Joe Garner in a 4-4-2 formation.

And he was immediately into the game, getting a shot away that was well saved by Butland.

Michael Jacobs then replaced Gavin Massey, before Latics had an incredible let-off at the other end.

Stephen Ward's cross found substitute Sam Vokes unmarked, six yards out, with the full goal to aim at, only to head wide of the target.

Marshall then pulled off to keep out a stinging shot from Ince shot, before Kal Naismith took over from Garner for the last five minutes.

There was to be a late twist to the tale, but it came at the wrong end as Latics couldn't clear the ball, and Diouf stabbed home from close range to steal all three points.