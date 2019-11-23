Stoke City boss: We had to beat Wigan Athletic

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill admitted he'd earmarked the clash with Wigan Athletic as one his side 'needed to win to get out of trouble'.

O'Neill - the former Latics midfielder - has won both matches since succeeding Nathan Jones in the hotseat, the latest triumph coming courtesy of a stoppage-time winner.

As a result, the Potters rise to third-bottom in the table - just a point behind fifth-bottom Latics.

“I said to the players at the end that these are probably the sort of games that you really need to win to get out of trouble, and that was the pleasing thing," he said.

“There will be prettier games here down the line, when hopefully when we get into a more comfortable position.

"But Wigan are as difficult a team to play against in this situation, because they put a lot of pressure on you and want to play off your mistakes.

"It’s difficult at times to put your foot on the ball - they look to press your more composed players and exploit that.

“Thankfully we managed to win the game and showed good character, because when we had to play a little bit longer and a bit more back to front we did that very well.”

O'Neill's decision to throw on substitute Mame Diouf with eight minutes remaining - for ex-Latics hero Nick Powell - paid dividends in stoppage-time, after Danny Batth had equalised Sam Morsy's opening goal.

“I’m obviously delighted with the three points and the nature of the win," added O'Neill.

"It’s always great when you win late and particularly at home, and you could see the reaction of the supporters which was fantastic.

“I think overall we deserved to win the game.

"We made it difficult for ourselves going behind after we should have been in front, there’s no doubt about that.

"But the players showed great character in the second half and dug out a result.

“If you look at the chances and the opportunities we had I think we deserved it.

"The game became a little more balanced after our bright start and we kind of allowed Wigan, not to dictate, but we struggled with the ball a bit going back to front.

"We didn’t pick up enough second balls at times, but having gone behind we showed great character in the second half.

“After drawing level we had chances again to go and win it and thankfully right at the death it was great to see Mame take the chance that he had.”