Stoke City v Wigan Athletic: Early team news

Charlie Mulgrew is back from a month on the sidelines and in contention for Wigan Athletic’s trip to Stoke on Saturday.

The big centre-back – a deadline-day arrival from Blackburn on a season-long loan – has recovered from the hamstring injury he picked up at Derby on October 23.

With Cedric Kipre suspended following his red card against Brentford last time out, it’s a timely filip for Latics boss Paul Cook.

“The injury’s all good now,” Mulgrew told the Wigan Post.

“I’ve had a few days training, and it was handy to have the international break to get a wee bit extra rest.

“It feels good and we’ll see how it goes. I’ve still got a few tests to get through, but hopefully it’ll be okay.”

Latics haven’t coped well in Mulgrew’s absence, losing in the 90th minute at Derby, before drawing at Bristol City and losing at home to both Swansea and Brentford.

“It’s frustrating because we were on a decent run of results, and playing well at Derby when it happened,” acknowledged the 33-year-old.

“Unfortunately there’s nothing you can do about it, you’ve just got to get your head down and get on with it.

“The physios have worked their magic and I’m feeling good about coming back.”

It’s been a bittersweet international break for Mulgrew, who’s return to fitness came too late to prevent him reporting for Scotland duty.

“It was disappointing to have to miss out on playing for my country, but it’s just one of those things,” he added.

“It’s more important I’m ready for the games here at Wigan, and then Scotland after that.

"I want to play for my country for as long as I can, it’s something I love doing.”