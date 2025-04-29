Stoppage-time drama as Wigan Athletic deny Burton Albion right at the death

By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Apr 2025, 21:47 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 22:10 BST
Ronan Darcy celebrates his first goal for Latics at BurtonRonan Darcy celebrates his first goal for Latics at Burton
Ronan Darcy celebrates his first goal for Latics at Burton
Substitute Ronan Darcy popped up with a 96th-minute equaliser to extend Wigan Athletic's unbeaten run to seven matches thanks to a 1-1 draw at Burton Albion.

The first half was almost completely devoid of anything resembling an attacking opportunity, with Jonny Smith's effort from 20 yards - which was straight at the goalie - the only real moment of note.

Read More
Are you in our 21-strong gallery of the best Wigan Athletic fan pics from the tr...

Thankfully, the second period was much better, although most of the action was at the Wigan end of the ground as the home side stepped up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It took the Brewers only 12 minutes to break the deadlock when Dylan Williams' cross was met by Mason Bennett at the near post.

Sam Tickle pulled off a sensational stop at point-blank range, but he was powerless to prevent Rumarn Burrell slotting home into an empty net.

Ryan Lowe's response was to throw on.Luke Robinson, Harry McHugh and Ronan Darcy for Smith, Jensen Weir and Jon Mellish, but Burton remained on the front foot.

Burrell raced through, past captain-for-the-night James Carragher who slipped, and his fierce strike was kept out by the strong left hand of Tickle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Within seconds, Latics almost had a leveller, when Robinson played in Dale Taylor, whose left-foot shot had plenty of pace on it, but Max Crocombe was quickly down to his right with a fine stop.

Burton threatened to double their lead in stoppage-time, but Tickle produced another fabulous save at point-blank range to keep Latics in the game.

And the importance of Tickle's contribution was underlined in the sixth of six added minutes, when Darcy's cross from the left appeared to miss everyone in the middle and creep in at the far post.

Related topics:Burton Albion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice