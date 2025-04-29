Stoppage-time drama as Wigan Athletic deny Burton Albion right at the death
The first half was almost completely devoid of anything resembling an attacking opportunity, with Jonny Smith's effort from 20 yards - which was straight at the goalie - the only real moment of note.
Thankfully, the second period was much better, although most of the action was at the Wigan end of the ground as the home side stepped up.
It took the Brewers only 12 minutes to break the deadlock when Dylan Williams' cross was met by Mason Bennett at the near post.
Sam Tickle pulled off a sensational stop at point-blank range, but he was powerless to prevent Rumarn Burrell slotting home into an empty net.
Ryan Lowe's response was to throw on.Luke Robinson, Harry McHugh and Ronan Darcy for Smith, Jensen Weir and Jon Mellish, but Burton remained on the front foot.
Burrell raced through, past captain-for-the-night James Carragher who slipped, and his fierce strike was kept out by the strong left hand of Tickle.
Within seconds, Latics almost had a leveller, when Robinson played in Dale Taylor, whose left-foot shot had plenty of pace on it, but Max Crocombe was quickly down to his right with a fine stop.
Burton threatened to double their lead in stoppage-time, but Tickle produced another fabulous save at point-blank range to keep Latics in the game.
And the importance of Tickle's contribution was underlined in the sixth of six added minutes, when Darcy's cross from the left appeared to miss everyone in the middle and creep in at the far post.
