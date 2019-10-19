Surely Ben Watson wouldn't celebrate if he scored for Nottingham Forest against Wigan Athletic...

Wigan Athletic royalty will be back at the DW Stadium on Sunday when Ben Watson returns 'home' with his high-flying Nottingham Forest side.

Watson will never have to buy a drink in this parish again after scoring Latics' winning goal in the 2013 FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley.

He's actually scored in his last two outings for Forest, after going three years without finding the net!

But would he celebrate making it three in three if he managed to score against a Latics defence who've kept three clean sheets in a row at home?

“No, I don’t think I would,” Watson admitted.

“If it was to happen, I’d enjoy it but that’s about it."

The 34-year-old admits he can't wait to return to the side with whom he really made his name - and made global headlines on the club's biggest day.

“I always get a fantastic reception when I go back, which is nice as a player," he told Sky Sports, who will televise the 2pm kick-off.

"I had six great years there and loved every minute.

“To score the winner in an FA Cup final is every boy’s dream and I wouldn’t change that for anything.

“I’m up against them on Sunday, I want to get the three points.”