Swansea boss wary of 'pretty formidable' Wigan Athletic outfit

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper is expecting a tough examination of his side’s promotion credentials against a ‘pretty formidable’ Wigan Athletic outfit.

The Swans arrive at the DW having beaten local rivals Cardiff City last weekend in the big South Wales derby.

But Cooper wants his side to put that game firmly out of their minds ahead of their next test.

“We said beforehand that it was an important game, for us, the community and the city,” he said.

“We went into it fully focused and full of belief that we could do well.

“We did and we were worthy of the win – there is no doubt about that - and the fans were incredible.

“Everyone should be happy with how the day went and the part that they played.

“It was a good day, but we are now very much focused on the next bit.

“It’s a big game against Wigan and we are very much focused on that.”

Latics have the third best home record in the Championship, and Cooper is well aware of the threat posed by Paul Cook’s men.

“Wigan have got an amazing home record, they are pretty formidable,” he acknowledged.

“They are definitely a team with good players and they’ve had some investment in squad over the summer.

“They play to win, they score goals and are competitive.

“Mike Marsh (Swansea assistant first-team coach) knows Paul Cook particularly well and he’s had a number of managerial jobs now and never done a bad one.

“It’s a game we have to be ready for and we will be. We are looking forward to it.”