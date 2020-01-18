Swansea City 2 Wigan Athletic 1

Wigan Athletic once again failed to make the most of taking the lead as they crashed to their latest damaging defeat, this time on the road at Swansea.

Paul Cook's men stay rooted to second-bottom of the Championship, having now thrown away TWENTY SEVEN points from winning positions.

If those points had been held on to, Latics would be sitting pretty in third place in the table, just three points behind leaders West Brom.

As it is, Latics have just 18 games left to sort themselves out and avoid a third relegation to the third tier in the space of six years.

But a run of only one win in their last 17 matches suggests a major turnaround is required if they are to secure a third season of second-tier football.

They couldn't have got off to a better start, with the opening goal coming with only 16 minutes gone, from one the most unlikely of sources.

The move had begun deep in the Latics box, with goalkeeper David Marshall, Kal Naismith, Cedric Kipre and Nathan Byrne showing huge bravery in playing the ball out despite a strong Swansea press.

One misplaced pass or miscontrol would surely have gifted let the home side in, but Latics managed to play their way out of trouble in impressive fashion.

Within seconds, the ball was up the other end of the field, resulting in Kieran Dowell's cross from the left finding Byrne.

The Latics right-back feigned to shoot before cutting inside, and slotting home coolly beyond Freddie Woodman.

Unfortunately for Latics, they were unable to build on their lead, being pegged back within three minutes.

This time they were unable to play it out successfully from the back, with Naismith conceding possession far too cheaply.

Within a flash, on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, making his debut, teed up on-loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, who made no mistake.

Credit Latics for not letting their heads drop, with Joe Williams seeing a goalbound shot strike the head of team-mate Joe Garner and deflecting to safety.

The same combination then almost restored the Latics lead, with Williams' cross from the left finding the head of Garner, whose effort floated inches over the top.

However, Swansea ended the half on top, and came within a whisker of nosing on front.

First, Bersant Celina waltzed in from the left and slipped the ball beyond Marshall, with home crowd starting to cheer a certain goal.

Somehow a combination of Naismith and Kipre managed to get the ball off the line to keep Latics level.

Then, on the stroke of half-time, Andre Ayew somehow contrived to head wide from eight yards out, totally unmarked.

The home side picked up after the break where they'd left off, with a shot from Gallagher deflecting inches past the far post.

That was the signal for Latics boss Cook to make his move, with Gavin Massey and Kieffer Moore taking over from Jamal Lowe and Garner.

But before the two new-boys could get up to speed with the game, Swansea forced a second goal, with Celina's run and cross leading to Ayew flicking the ball past Marshall.

Swansea threatened a third when Ayew raced in on goal, only for Naismith to get a block in just in time.

But Latics ended strongly, and could easily have come away with a point.

Great stuff down the left from Dowell to win it back saw the on-loan Everton midfielder cross for Moore to see a header blocked.

The Wales international striker had an even bigger chance shortly after, when played clean through on goal.

But he never looked confident of scoring, and was denied by the legs of Woodman.

With the four added minutes almost up, Latics sent everyone up for a corner including goalkeeper Marshall.

The ball was cleared to Byrne - who found himself last man, despite being only 25 yards from goal - but his shot flashed agonisingly over the bar.