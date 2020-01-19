Swansea starlet tortured Wigan Athletic rearguard

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper reckoned new-boy Rhian Brewster deserved his goal against Wigan Athletic for the non-stop torment to which he subjected the visitors' defence.

Latics led early on at the Liberty Stadium through Nathan Byrne's 16th-minute strike, which capped off a wonderful team move.

But the lead lasted only five minutes, when a mistake from Kal Naismith gifted possession to Swansea, resulting in Brewster sliding the ball past David Marshall.

Swansea went on to force a second-half winner through Andre Ayew, leaving Latics second-bottom of the Championship having won only one of their last 17 matches.

And Cooper was quick to salute the impact made by his new loan signing from Liverpool, with whom he'd previously worked at England junior level.

“Strikers love scoring, it was a really good finish," acknowledged Cooper.

“I’ve seen him score hundreds of them during my time with Liverpool and with the England national team.

“That little power run in behind and the quick finish.

"It will not do him any harm, it will build his confidence and he will realise he will have to make those runs and make those opportunities for players to make those passes.

"In terms of it lifting pressure on him, I like them to be under pressure, as top players thrive on pressure moments.

"He is a young boy. He is loving life in Swansea, the fans have been great with him and he wants to give a bit back. He knows that’s important.

“Today you could see his work-rate, the amount of time he presses the centre-backs and blocks balls. He works hard, that’s him.

“But today was not about an individual, this season everything we do is as a team and together.

"We were a real unit today in terms of team and supporters, we came together and made it a good day."