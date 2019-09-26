Talking football: About time Wigan Athletic tasted joy at Fulham!

Paul Cook was all smiles as he entered the press room last weekend – and he had every reason to be.

His Latics side had wiped the floor with a Charlton side who have been the Championship’s surprise package so far.

And they’d extended their unbeaten run to three matches – no mean feat in this division.

That will certainly be put to the test on Friday night at Fulham, who are rightly regarded as one of the favourites for promotion this season.

The trip to Craven Cottage is always one of the first you look for when the fixtures are announced.

Literally on the banks of the Thames, there can’t be many more glorious settings for a stadium.

What a shame then that so many Latics fans will be robbed of one of the best weekend trips of the season with the game being moved forward to Friday night.

If you want cheering up, I suggest you don’t look at Wigan’s record at Craven Cottage – which has seen them win only twice in their 22 trips.

The last win came thanks to an Henri Camara goal in 2006.

The other was way back in 1990, in the old Fourth Division!

In between, we even had Michael Jackson making an appearance before the clash in 1999, for the unveiling of his statue behind one of the goals.

Shame we’ve not had too many Thrillers – from a Latics point of view – over the years.

Mostly, it’s just been Bad.

But if Cook’s men can pick up where they left off last weekend, they can certainly give Scott Parker’s Fulham something to think about.

The introduction of Charlie Mulgrew into the backline has added an assurance, while the central midfield of Sam Morsy and Joe Williams provide an effective barrier in front.

Latics even managed to provide more support to lone frontman Kieffer Moore against the Addicks, and looked far more of an attacking threat than they have for most of the season.

More of the same please – and let's enjoy a bonus Saturday off with points already in the bag.

Great to see David Marshall pulling off two fabulous saves right at the death against Charlton to preserve his clean sheet.

Particularly given the stick he’d received the previous weekend from a section of the away end at Hull.

I’m sure Marshall would be the first to admit he’s taken time to find his feet since joining over the summer.

But he’s a proven class act over a number of years – in the Premier League – and has clearly still got it.

He’ll have appreciated his name being sung at the end of Saturday’s game.

Certainly more so than hearing Jamie Jones’ name being chanted by some the week before...

I’ll be honest, I was hugely surprised when Charlie Mulgrew turned up at Euxton on transfer deadline day to put pen to paper on a season-long loan with Latics.

Every time I’d seen him in action for Blackburn, the Scotland international defender had stood out as a class player.

Of course, we had the predictable response from Rovers fans, reacting to the 33-year-old’s move: ‘Too old, too slow, no good, past his best’...you know the drill.

But it’s been no coincidence that Latics are unbeaten in the last three matches – since Mulgrew was drafted in to the side.

And it’s not just at the back, where two clean sheets have shown Latics tightening up considerably.

At the other end, Mulgrew’s delivery has been absolutely top notch – “like a £10million attacking midfielder”, according to Sam Morsy.

Blackburn’s loss has certainly been Wigan’s gain...long may it continue.

It’s fair to say Joe Williams didn’t make the greatest first impression with Latics.

Two yellow cards inside 20 minutes of his league debut against Leeds got him off on the wrong foot.

But since then, he’s hardly put a foot wrong.

Williams has managed to strike the perfect balance between going right up to the line, without crossing it again.

His partnership with skipper Sam Morsy is getting stronger every week.

And the former Everton man can also play a bit as well, judging by his impressive array of passing.

Early days, admittedly, but the 22-year-old could prove to be the pick of Paul Cook’s summer signings.

With the potential to get even better further down the line.

Messi or Ronaldo?

The debate’s been going on for well over a decade, and shows no sign of going away.

I seem to be in a minority of appreciating them both.

If pushed, I’d go Messi – by the width of a gnat’s whisker.

And the panel of international players and managers who have voted him World Player of the Year agreed.

On the field, they continue to push each other on to greater achievements – a class apart

Off the field, it’s perhaps a slightly different story.

While Messi again put the Portuguese on his voting paper, Ronaldo didn’t return the favour.

In fact, he has NEVER once voted for Messi – for this or any of the ‘Best Player’ awards!

Three players better than Messi this year? Or any other year? Ronaldo is indeed living on a different planet...