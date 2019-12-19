Talking football: 'Festive period may make or break Wigan Athletic's season'

It’s no exaggeration to suggest Wigan Athletic are about to enter the most important nine days of the season.

Nine days that could make or break the entire campaign.

Back-to-back draws against West Brom and Huddersfield hinted Latics may have turned a bit of a corner.

But at the same time, the failure to translate either positive performance into all three points extended the winless sequence to 10 matches.

And it leave Paul Cook’s men two points adrift of safety heading into the weekend.

Indeed, by the time Latics rock up at Blackburn on Monday night – a fixture that marks the halfway point of the campaign – that buffer could be as wide as five points.

To be almost two wins behind their relegation rivals – when Latics have so far won only four matches all season – would crank up the pressure for the Christmas period.

And the fixture computer could certainly have been kinder to Cook and his men.

The Boxing Day visit of Derby – and the accompanying Wayne Rooney circus – is the only home game out of the four fixtures.

Latics are at Nottingham Forest on December 29, before travelling down to Birmingham on New Year’s Day.

The away record over the last 18 months would suggest the best chance of joy would be against the Rams.

But Latics haven’t won at the DW since October 20, which has exacerbated the situation.

The trip to Birmingham also marks the opening of the transfer window, and it remains to be seen how active Latics will be.

Twelve months ago – by the senior management’s own admission – it was very much applying band-aids to short-term problems...getting through to the end of the season and then reassessing.

Over the summer, it was much more long-term thinking, with IEC committing £9million to add quantity and quality – as well as youth.

But while the squad looked stronger on the whole, the loss of Reece James and Nick Powell meant the first XI, as Paul Cook acknowledged at the recent fans’ forum, was undoubtedly weaker.

That squad has been stretched to breaking point in recent weeks, and there looks to be a couple of positions in immediate need of reinforcements.

First up is centre-back, with Cedric Kipre last week finding himself the only fit and available option on the books.

The decision to bring in the vastly experienced Danny Fox and Charlie Mulgrew – both 33 – have looked shrewd when they’ve been on the field.

But age has surely also played a part in Fox making only 16 appearances in his first year as a ‘Tic, while Mulgrew is currently sidelined with his second injury of the season.

A creative forward is also a priority, as acknowledged by Darren Royle at the aforementioned fans’ forum.

Only Middlesbrough (19) have found the net on fewer occasions than Latics (20) so far.

And with Bright Enobakhare surely on his way back to parent club Wolves, after a loan move that has never got going, a space in the squad will need filling.

Having laid out so much over the summer, Cook will probably be looking in the loan market first and foremost.

But with the club’s Championship status looking very much in the balance, it remains to be seen whether IEC deem the situation serious enough to reach for the cheque book.

A decent return from the next four games would ease the pressure on that score.

But a continuation of the winless sequence could see the temperature cranked up as the Championship campaign turns for home.

Paul Pogba hasn’t played for Manchester United since September 30, because of an ankle injury.

United have won only one of the six matches he’s played this term, which have produced a grand total of zero goals – and a penalty miss at Wolves.

Since his last outing for United, Pogba has been out in America for rehabilitation.

Indeed, he was pictured shooting some baskets with Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Last week, he was over in France to attend his brother’s wedding.

After being expected back on the training ground at Carrington this week, Pogba has suddenly been struck down by illness, which boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reckons has ‘set him back a bit’.

Rumours persist Pogba has played his last game for United, with a January move to Real Madrid believed to be the end game.

Not too long ago, there were those suggesting United losing Pogba in the first place to Juventus on a free transfer was the costliest mistake in recent history.

Especially when United shelled out £89million to bring him back to Manchester.

But it looks like Sir Alex Ferguson had it right all along. Bucketloads of talent... more baggage than Manchester Airport.

And the decision to re-sign £290,000-a-week Pogba – which has provided only disruption for a club already in transition – has been even more costly.