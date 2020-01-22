Talking football: Toxic atmosphere suffocating Wigan Athletic

With no game for Wigan Athletic this weekend, there’s good news and bad news on the horizon.

Let’s start with the negative...the gap to safety – currently five points – could be even wider by the time Latics next take to the field, against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

On the plus side, at least Latics will be unable to grab another defeat from the clutches of victory, throwing away another lead in the process.

And social media might not be *quite* the cesspit of doom and gloom – and personal abuse – on Saturday night (Disclaimer: It probably will be).

First things first, I enjoy social media, especially Twitter, and all the associated benefits.

However, social media also comes at a price, allowing anyone and everyone to voice an opinion, no matter how abusive or insulting, or how unwanted or uncalled for.

And that’s not to tar everyone on there with the same brush.

Because the vast majority continue to use it without overstepping the line.

But it’s made social media - and, indeed, message boards - a particularly unpleasant place in recent weeks.

Not that fans don’t have a right to moan, especially when things aren’t going well on and off the field.

But some of the stuff on there of late has been so far over the line, you can’t even see the line any more.

And it’s created an atmosphere of toxicity that, with every passing week, is making Latics’ attempts at staying in the Championship more and more difficult.

Pretty much everything Wigan Today has published and posted in the last week has been the catalyst for abuse.

For the players, the manager, the chairman, the club, the fanzine editor...even myself.

Because if you don’t share the ‘sack the manager/board/club’ mantra, you’re instantly labelled an apologist/sympathist/worse (you can imagine).

There’s no middle ground any more.

Probably not dissimilar with what’s happening in this country.

But it’s splitting the whole club, and fanbase, in two.

For weeks, the chairman, Darren Royle, has been criticised for not coming out and speaking about the current situation.

To his credit, he spoke to us last week and, you guessed it, was turned on.

The focus of the ire was, ridiculously, the subjects of xG (expected goals) and Football Manager (the computer game).

In making a general point about how, in his view, the team had been playing well, and perhaps very unfortunate not to have picked up more points, Royle pointed to a couple of stats to

back up his point.

The xG table – which most clubs place a lot of faith in, to counter knee-jerk reactions – had Latics as high as sixth place, for quality of chances created.

In addition, a prediction by the makers of Football Manager, who put together all the stats at their disposal, had Latics finishing the season in 14th.

He merely mentioned them in passing, not basing his whole argument on their legitimacy.

Having conducted the interview, I genuinely had no idea the piece would generate such a reaction.

‘We think the team is playing well, the stats back that up, and that gives us optimism to believe we can climb away from the bottom three, etc’ was taken as ‘WE DON’T CARE WE’RE IN THE BOTTOM THREE BECAUSE A COMPUTER GAME SAYS WE’LL STAY UP’.

A totally distorted analysis, but symptomatic of the toxic situation at present.

In terms of comments from the top, it was nothing compared to stuff we regularly used to hear from Dave Whelan over the years.

Calls for a minute’s silence to mark the death of Margaret Thatcher, anyone?

But the big man had build plenty of goodwill in the bank, from giving us years of memories and dreams we never thought possible.

As a result, much of what he said – unless it REALLY crossed the line, as it did in later years – were largely taken with a pinch of salt

The current owners, on the other hand, are still in the infancy of their reign.

And despite bankrolling record levels of post-Premier League spending last summer, they have not done what some, probably by now most, fans have been baying for.

To sack the manager.

You’ll all have your own opinion on Paul Cook.

To be fair, I could make a decent case for both sides of the argument.

But it’s not up to me to decide if the manager stays or goes.

I don’t know what targets he’s been set behind closed doors, or what restrictions he’s working with.

And the problem is, it doesn’t even matter any more if you think Paul Cook is the man to get Latics out of the situation they’re in - we've gone beyond that now.

With the current atmosphere at the DW, it’s looking a virtually impossible task anyway.

Clubs usually only get out of such situations by sticking together and creating a siege mentality.

Or by relying on one outstanding, individual talent to take the lead.

This time, though, there’s no Charles N’Zogbia, no Nick Powell, to hang everything on.

It's all about the collective, and it's going to have to be one big team effort - including those in the stands.

As things stand, Latics are sleepwalking towards relegation.

Something drastic needs to happen – and fast – or soon the situation will really become impossible.

There’s three options, as far as I can see, to avoid the inevitable.

Option 1 is obviously to change the manager.

But is everything Paul Cook’s fault? Could anyone else get a better tune out of this squad? Is he to blame for chances not being converted, or the inability to hold on to leads?

Option 2 is for the board to back the manager in January, which we’re already almost three quarters of the way through.

But there’s FFP to consider. Plus the small matter of the £1million a month already being pumped to keep the club going. And has there been enough of a return on last summer’s £9million investment to justify more outlay?

Option 3 – assuming options 1 and 2 don’t happen – is for everyone to just put their gripes to one side, for the good of the club.

Get behind the side, and the manager.

Even if you don’t want to be an active part of the solution, just don’t be part of the problem.

Leave the negativity and abuse at the door, at least until May...and then see where we are.

Because one thing’s for sure.

If none of the three options are taken – and it pains me to say it – we're on the fast-track to League One.

And with the financial landscape changing all the time, next time it may not be quite so easy to come back from.