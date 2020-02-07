Talking football: What a difference a week (and a bit) has made for Wigan Athletic

“It was pure instinct, I didn’t have time to think about it. It was either sink or swim and thankfully it was swim.”



The thoughts of Jamal Lowe after his dramatic last-minute winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday last week.

With time running out, Latics were looking at a daunting gap of six points to safety in the Championship.

With Kieran Dowell, their only January arrival to date, having just been stretchered off with a serious-looking ankle injury.

And with the boos that were heard at half-time, with Latics a goal down, inevitably on the way.

But one moment of magic from Lowe – a wonderful back-header that looped over the Wednesday goal and into the roof of the net – may just have been the turning point we’ve been waiting all season for.

Four days later, Joe Williams’ inspired – definitely NOT fluked – corner at Leeds saw Latics cut the gap to safety to just two points, with 16 games still remaining.

In between, Latics managed to add three Premier League bodies – Leon Balogun and Jan Mlakar from Brighton, and Bournemouth’s Alex Dobre – to bolster the squad for the run-in.

Dowell’s injury also turned out to not be as bad as first feared.

Blimey, even Antonee Robinson’s proposed move to AC Milan fell through at the 11th hour.

A hammer-blow for the player – and the club’s bank manager – but a huge bonus in terms of the balance, and quality, of the team.

With Latics involved in the televised early kick-off on Saturday against Preston, Paul Cook’s men could be out of the bottom three by 3pm.

Cook – along with Jonathan Jackson and Darren Royle – has remained steadfast in his belief his squad were more than capable of getting themselves out of trouble.

They just needed a catalyst.

“Look at Stoke, who until recently were involved in a relegation fight,” he said last week. “They put six points on the board in the space of four days, and all of a sudden it seems like they’re out of it.”

Thanks to Latics doing likewise, the Potters are now deep back in the mire.

And if Latics can maintain their performance levels – and winning streak – more than a few other sides will be looking nervously over their shoulders with over a third of the campaign still to go.

Much was made in on Tuesday night of Liverpool’s youngsters beating League One Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

And it’s clear that, as Jurgen Klopp’s senior stars continue to sweep before them in the Premier League, the next generation is also shaping up to be formidable.

But it’s worth mentioning that 10 of those youngsters on show against the Shrews were part of the Liverpool Under-23 side thrashed 3-0 by their Latics counterparts last month.

A Latics side minus their brightest star, Joe Gelhardt.

Proof again of the incredible work being down over at the Latics Academy by Gregor Rioch and his team of coaches and scouts.

One of Liverpool’s best performers against Shrewsbury was Wigan-born Jack Cain.

The Reds Development Squad also includes fellow Wiganers Niall Brookman and Paul Glatzel.

Hopefully with the Latics set-up now being seen as one of the best around, the next Cain, or Brookman or Glatzel will be able to fulfill all their needs here in Wigan, rather than be brought through elsewhere.

Barely 24 hours later, it was a privilege to witness the Latics Under-18s absolutely wiping the floor with their Birmingham counterparts to advance to the last eight of the FA Youth Cup - and the small matter of a quarter-final tie at Manchester United.

Anyone present at Leyland will confirm the visitors were lucky it wasn't seven or eight, such was Wigan's complete and utter dominance.

Nice to see so many first-team stars present on the night to cheer on the youngsters - and great to see Paul Cook congratulating boss Peter Murphy and each of his players as they left the pitch.

Fair to say Joe Williams will remember his clashes with Leeds this season.

Back in August, the new arrival from Everton was sent off on his full debut, after picking up two yellow cards inside 20 minutes.

Thankfully the return was a much happier story, with the midfielder capping another fine performance with the only goal direct from a corner.

Along with Antonee Robinson, Williams has been arguably Wigan’s most consistent performer in the engine room.

And the duo’s form is underlining the importance of the club’s links with Everton, via Joe Royle and Co.

Hard not to feel sorry for Antonee Robinson, who saw his dream move to AC Milan collapse just hours before last Friday’s transfer deadline.

And what a show of support for the club to see him in the away end at Elland Road to cheer on his team-mates against Leeds.

While Robinson is clearly not feeling sorry for himself, penny for the thoughts of the player’s girlfriend.

Whose next shopping trip may well be Middlebrook...as opposed to Milan.