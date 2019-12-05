Talking football: What now for Wigan Athletic and Paul Cook

To paraphrase the great Peter Kay: ‘It’s not the end of the world...but you can see it’.

The Bolton comic was referring to the city of Birmingham during his stand-up routine, but he could easily have been talking about last Saturday’s fare at the DW.

While the booing towards the end of the game had unfortunately been heard before, the booing of a Latics player before he’d even taken to the field was certainly a new low.

Little wonder Kal Naismith – who, objective head on, hasn’t done much wrong this season -–had the proverbial nightmare, and was involved in Reading’s last two goals.

And little wonder skipper Sam Morsy felt compelled to come out after the game and tweet: ‘Please don’t boo a player before he comes on and during the game, it won’t help us. Let’s stick together and climb the league’.

The technical area also looked a lonely place in the last 10 minutes, as those inside the DW vented their displeasure to Paul Cook, and then to Darren Royle and Jonathan Jackson in the directors box.

It was reminiscent of the final act of the reigns of both Owen Coyle and Malky Mackay, who were swiftly put out of their misery by the Whelan family after similar crowd unrest.

For their part, IEC have so far shown no sign of wielding the axe, determined to give Cook every chance of turning things around.

In many ways, that’s an admirable, refreshing approach in the modern game – especially with foreign owners and with the staggering Premier League riches now on offer.

Equally, Cook will be the first to acknowledge, there has to be some green shoots before long.

Seven games without a win has seen Latics drop into the bottom three, with teams around them showing signs of recovery.

Saturday’s trip to Luton presents an ideal opportunity to not only pick up points, but also smash the away-day hoodoo that has hamstrung Cook and his side since the start of last season.

A mere two wins from 33 games on the road stretching back to last summer says it all.

Even Cook labelled the second of those – the 2-1 victory at Leeds on Good Friday – a ‘freak result’ given the circumstances, which saw Latics play for 75 minutes with 10 men against a side closing in on promotion.

Sure, along the way, there have been plenty of hard luck stories, what-might-have-beens and points slipping away in agonising fashion – usually in the last 10 minutes.

But let’s have it right, there’s also been a fair few pretty woeful performances during that period, which produced exactly what they deserved – absolutely nothing.

And the fans who continue to trek up and down the country following their team – now surely in fear, rather than in hope or expectation – certainly deserve something more for their efforts.

To coin a well-worn football cliche, an early Christmas present at Kenilworth Road would do nicely.

The Hatters come into the game on the back of a 7-0 spanking at Brentford last weekend, with boss Graeme Jones – remember him? – calling for a reaction against his former club.

With both sides going into the game short of confidence and desperate for points, it promises to be a nervy atmosphere on a ground Latics haven’t visited in 17 years.

Back then, a young whippersnapper by the name of Emmerson Boyce was in the Hatters line-up...whatever happened to him, eh?

How Latics could do with his presence and fight at the moment – not to mention Andy Liddell, who was in the visitors’ line-up that day.

Three points would see Latics climb out of the bottom three ahead of the festive period.

On the flip side, a home win could see a four-point open up between Latics and safety – ahead of next Wednesday’s visit of table-topping West Brom – and the knives for the manager’s head sharpened further.

Cook again addressed speculation over his future at the weekend,

“I know the rules of the game – if Wigan fans aren’t happy, they’ll vent their frustrations,” he said. “If the powers-that-be deem someone else can do better than me, then I’ll be a Wigan supporter for life.”

And therein lies the crux of the matter, which the owners have to take into account.

Who out there could come in and do a better job than Cook at the moment?

Most of the names put forward on social media and fans forums are best filed in the ‘optimistic’ folder.

Chris Hughton, David Moyes, Neil Warnock, Roy Keane, Tony Pulis and Sam Allardyce wouldn’t even answer the phone.

Other, more realistic, names put forward include Nathan Jones, Gareth Ainsworth and former Latics midfielder Michael Flynn.

All with very good records in lower leagues, with Luton, Wycombe and Newport respectively.

Here’s a manager with an even better record at that level – Paul Cook.

Who’s won promotion – and silverware – with Chesterfield and Portsmouth as well as Latics.

The kind of CV that IEC would be very interested in to sort out the current malaise.

No-one saying the current situation is acceptable. Far from it.

And I take the arguments – and very valid points – from those on either side of the divide.

But the fact is, from their 19 matches this term, only Brentford, Preston and Fulham have really outclassed Latics so far.

All sides who look like being in the promotion mix come the end of the season.

All the other games have been there for the taking, competitive for the most part, and decided by key incidents at both ends.

If Cook and Latics can somehow address those (cliche alert) ‘fine margins’, they’ll give themselves a fighting chance of turning a corner.

A big ‘if’, I know. But a small word that could make the world of difference.

Uproar on Merseyside this week, as the Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best player in the world – was apparently ‘devalued’ by the best player in the world winning it.

There’s no doubt Virgil van Dijk has had a great 12 months, as have a number of his colleagues, and really come to the fore as a world leader in his field.

But let’s not let the fact Messi is an ever-present in the reckoning for this award for over a decade take anything away from the fact he was once again the best of the best.

In 54 games for club and country, Messi produced 46 goals and 17 assists.

And despite Barcelona being edged out of the Champions League by Van Dijk and Liverpool, Messi finished as the competition’s top goalscorer with 12 goals in 10 matches, as well as picking up a 10th La Liga title.

In years to come, we’ll come to feel blessed about having watched the greatest player of all time ply his trade at the peak of his powers.

And wonder why some spent their time trying to play down his undoubted genius.