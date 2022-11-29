Almost a fortnight after being offered the job, Kolo Toure has finally been confirmed as the new manager of Wigan Athletic.

In fairness, from the club that brought you not one but TWO managerial appointments with empty seats (Steve Bruce and Roberto Martinez), Latics have form in this matter.

Kolo Toure

But seriously, it's great to get it over the line - and the future starts now.

It wasn't the obvious choice.

In fact, he wasn't even the first member of his family to be linked to the post.

But whereas brother Yaya was quick to distance himself from the post, Kolo proved to be the outstanding candidate of the dozen who advanced forward for interview.

Some, perhaps most, clubs would have gone with the tried and tested model, with the likes of Chris Wilder also on the shortlist.

Latics, however, have opted to take a step into the unknown, on a man whose experience has been limited to coaching under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

It's a gamble, no doubt about that.

Let's hope he's afforded the support - from the stands and also the boardroom - required to be able to do himself justice.

Despite the process dragging on, Toure has a week and a half to get his initial thoughts over to his playing squad.

The first part of that will be over in Turkey, with the players then having a full week to prepare for their first game back after the World Cup break at Millwall on December 10.

A very important figure will be Rob Kelly, Leam Richardson's No.2, who will be staying on to work under Toure.

Hopefully that will help the bedding-in process, and offer a bit of continuity to what will be an otherwise huge line in the sand.

The first African to become manager of an English football club...Wigan Athletic continuing to write history.

January will tell us a lot about both the short and long-term picture at the club.

There's no doubt the squad needs bolstering to be able to withstand the rigours of the second half of the campaign.

Will money be available to the new man?

Or will we see exactly how strong his links to his former clubs are, in the form of loan additions?

Whatever happens, it won't be dull.

