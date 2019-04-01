The best Championship players with fewer than five league appearances this season
There’s nothing worse than knowing your club has talented players sat on the bench – or in the physio room.
But as we come to the end of the Championship season, which are the players we have not seen enough of over the course of the campaign? We’ve pulled together our best starting team (and subs), made of second tier players with fewer than five league appearances this season...
1. Adam Federici
The goalkeeper is now at Stoke City and has not yet played in the league for the Potters this season.