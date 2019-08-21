'The boys aren’t too worried', insists Wigan Athletic star

Nathan Byrne insists no-one at Wigan Athletic is reaching for the panic button just yet.

Four defeats in the space of 10 days have brought Latics crashing back to earth after an impressive opening-day win over Cardiff.

Byrne, though, insists there were positives to take from Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough – which extended a wretched away run that’s seen them win only once in the last year.

“It is going to take some time for us all to get used to each other’s play, with so many new players,” he said.

“There were positives to take from the performance at Middlesbrough, and we have to take that into Saturday’s game at QPR.

“We’re all aware of the away record, and it’s something we’re desperate as a group to put right.

“If we carry on going and get that continuity in the side, the boys aren’t too worried.

“You could see at Middlesbrough how hungry we are. We’re all working as hard as we can and desperate to turn things around.

“We want to win games, we want to get points, and we’re all in this together.”