The estimated net spend of Preston North End, Wigan Athletic and Derby County - compared to Championship rivals over the last FIVE seasons

We're less than a few weeks away from the opening of the 2020 January transfer window as Championship clubs are handed one last chance to strengthen their squads ahead of the pivotal season run-in.

Over the last five seasons (including the 2019 summer transfer market), we look at each of the 24 second-tier clubs' estimated net spend to give us a rough idea of how individual clubs could approach the upcoming market. Click and scroll through the pages. Figures are taken from TransferMarkt...

1. Stoke City (24th)

Net spend over the last five seasons: 113.7million - loss
2. Fulham (23rd)

Net spend over the last five seasons: 85.22million - loss
3. Huddersfield Town (22nd)

Net spend over the last five seasons: 85.22million - loss
4. West Bromwich Albion (21st)

Net spend over the last five seasons: 51.8million - loss
