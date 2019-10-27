'The lads in the dressing room were devastated', admits Wigan Athletic goal hero

Chey Dunkley insists Wigan Athletic's draw at Bristol City was definitely a point gained - despite the home side grabbing a late leveller.

Latics recovered from falling behind to Andreas Weimann's opener to lead thanks to a brace from Dunkley - his fourth and fifth goals of the season.

But Gavin Massey failed to take a gilt-edged opportunity to make it 3-1 on the hour mark.

And the visitors were made to pay when Pedro Pereira equalised with five minutes remaining.

However, rather than ponder what might have been, Dunkley was in glass-half-full mode after the game.

"We have to look at it as a positive," he said.

"Of course, the lads in the dressing room after the game were devastated, because we should have won.

"It was a similar mood to Derby in midweek, when we should have got a point.

"But we have to look at it as a positive.

"We know we haven't been winning away from home, but the message at the end of the game was: 'Listen, this is a good point'.

"When you've been losing as many away games as we have, every point is crucial.

"If we can be picking up regular points on the road, and maintain our excellent record at home, we'll be pushing on to where we want to be."

A return of just one point from the games at Bristol City and Derby was certainly scant reward for two hugely encouraging displays.

"Of course you can never guarantee a result, but we definitely feel the performances have been there in the last two games," Dunkley acknowledged.

"Anybody who's watched us here will have recognised the performance was god, and we were the better team for most of the game.

"The negative is we should have taken the three points - but we could end up looking back on this as a good point."