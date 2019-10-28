The moment that ruined Wigan Athletic fans' sleep, Charlton supporter in hot water over prioritising away days - Championship Tweets of the Weekend

The 2019/20 Championship campaign is now 14 games deep, but still just five points separate the top eleven sides in the division. Last weekend served up a typically thrilling set of matches, with Swansea City picking up a big win over their arch-rivals Cardiff City, Gary Rowett exacting revenge over his former Stoke City side, and Preston North End pulling off a sensational second half comeback against Blackburn Rovers.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United played out a goalless draw, and Huddersfield Town picked up a vital three points against Barnsley. As always, fans of the second tier sides were on fine form with their observations and reacts from the weekend's action, and here's a selection of the best Tweets for every Championship fixture that was played...