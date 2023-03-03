Latics have 13 matches to drag themselves out of trouble - starting this weekend against Birmingham at the DW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It promises to be yet another eventful end to the campaign for 20-year-old Aasgaard, who has become another poster boy for the club's Academy.

Thelo Aasgaard is hoping Latics can complete a league double over Birmingamn this weekend

"I've only been here for three seasons, and every time it's been absolute chaos at the end of the year," he smiled.

"Obviously we were scrapping at the bottom of League One in my first season, and the next year it went to ecstasy as we ended up winning the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year, obviously going up to the Championship, it's a step up, but we defy the odds.

"It's what this club has always done, and we need to draw on that inspiration again."

The visit of out-of-form Birmingham presents a huge chance for Latics to rebound from last weekend's disappointing derby defeat at Preston.

"It's another massive game for us," Aasgaard acknowledged. "We managed to get a result at Birmingham earlier in the season, so we know we can hurt them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Having said that, it's a long time ago, we're two different teams, so much has happened since then.

"We're just trying to take our positive results from the block of five games under the gaffer and keep that going,

"Looking at where Birmingham are in the table, it's a six-pointer - but every game is a six-pointer at this stage in the season.

"All we can do is be as positive as we can, play our football like we know how we can, and take that onto the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've seen teams near the bottom win a couple of games, and all of a sudden seem safe, when of course they're not.

"That's the incentive for us, and we know the table can look massively different even this time next week.

"If we could get those couple of wins, that momentum would drive us on, and we know what we're capable of achieving."

Aasgaard called on the club's supporters to once again be their 12th Man this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every home game, the fans have been there for us, especially the last couple when they've been waiting for us before the game," he added.

"It's another example of how the fans are so 'in touch' with what we're doing, even more so than in recent years.

"The gaffer has been massive in making sure that connection with the fans has been there since he's come in."

Birmingham have plenty of injuries ahead of the game, with Jobe Bellingham – younger brother of England star, Jude - Krystian Bielik, Tate Campbell, Troy Deeney and Dion Sanderson all unavailable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auston Trusty will be touch and go due to a calf problem, with Reda Khadra nearing a return.