This is the big impact Brexit could have on Wigan Athletic's finances and transfers

The United Kingdom has exited the European Union – but what could it mean for Wigan Athletic?

Following the General Election, the UK have now left the customs union – and here’s what it could mean for Wigan and fellow clubs throughout the EFL and Premier League:

TRANSFERS

Brexit will naturally affect transfers, especially when it comes to Wigan trying to sign players from overseas.

Without free movement, EU nationals will now require a work permit to play in England - while previous rule caveat to the transfer rules which govern 16 to 18-year-olds and allowed them to switch between nations in the EU will be rendered defunct for teams in England.

That means the Latics won’t be able to recruit youngsters from overseas as easily have they done in the past, and may focus clubs’ minds on developing local talent.

PREMIER LEAGUE AND EFL EFFECT

Top-flight clubs are also set to find there are extra hurdles in their way when it comes to bringing in players - which could, in turn, see them turn to lower league clubs to bring in domestic youngsters rather than overseas equivalents.

Also - back in 2016, the 20 Premier League clubs at the time were against Brexit.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the league's chairman Richard Scudamore explained the 'out' campaign as 'completely incongruous' with the 'openness' he felt was represented at the summit of the English football pyramid.

However, the outcome of the referendum forces the Premier League to navigate a path through the tricky terrain, with the EFL likely to follow suit.

FINANCES

This has been a concern for many clubs - and one which Burnley chairman Mike Garlick believes may come to fruition.

In an interview with the BBC, he suggested that Brexit could ‘threaten to make the widening inequality gap in our top division even worse’, meaning the chances of a club breaking into the top six of the Premier League could become even slimmer.

That would likely have a knock-on impact down the top division and into the Championship, League One, League Two, National League and so on...

WHAT ABOUT BRITISH PLAYERS PLAYING ABROAD?

A concern has arisen around the British-born players employed by European clubs in places like Italy, Germany, France and Spain.

Gareth Bale at Real Madrid is one high profile example, alongside Kieran Trippier at Atletico Madrid, Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund and Chris Smalling and Ashley young at Roma and Inter Milan respectively.

But there's also lower-profile stars like Lee Cattermole at VVV Venlo in Holland, plus Alan Pardew and Chris Powell at ADO Den Haag.

A no-deal Brexit could make it more difficult for individuals to make the move to an EU country due to the increased paperwork that is anticipated due to the probable need for work permits.

COULD THERE BE POSITIVES?

Former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, however, feels Brexit could have some positive implications for teams in England.

“I can’t wait to get out of it, if I’m honest,” he said.

“I think we’ll be far better out of the bloody thing. In every aspect.

"Football-wise as well, absolutely. To hell with the rest of the world.”

HAS BREXIT OFFICIALLY HAPPENED IN FULL?

Brexit was completed on January 31, 2020 but a transition period will now come in to effect until December 31, 2020 - this means it will likely take time for football to feel the full impact of Britain leaving the EU.