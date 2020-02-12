Wigan cover

This is where Wigan Athletic's owners rank alongside EVERY Championship club - including Millwall, Bristol City & Reading

Picture the scene: You've just won the Euro Millions, and you're frantically scrolling through the mental Rolodex of schemes to blow the cash. Among the tedious ideas like a buying a tropical island and a sports car you'll never get above 70mph, there lies the alluring prospect of splurging the entire jackpot taking over your beloved football club.

It's every fan's dream - well, second to actually pulling on the team shirt - and those fortunate enough to be at the helm of a side have a major responsibility on their shoulders to cherish and maintain the club. Here's a look at how the 2019 Ownership Survey has ranked the owners of every Championship club's owners, with data derived from fan feedback, ranked from worst to best.

Overall fan satisfaction rating: 14.8/100

1. Charlton Athletic

Overall fan satisfaction rating: 14.8/100
Getty
Buy a Photo
Overall fan satisfaction rating: 15/100

2. Hull City

Overall fan satisfaction rating: 15/100
Getty
Buy a Photo
Overall fan satisfaction rating: 26.6/100

3. Birmingham City

Overall fan satisfaction rating: 26.6/100
Getty
Buy a Photo
Overall fan satisfaction rating: 27.5/100

4. Barnsley

Overall fan satisfaction rating: 27.5/100
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6