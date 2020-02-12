This is where Wigan Athletic's owners rank alongside EVERY Championship club - including Millwall, Bristol City & Reading
Picture the scene: You've just won the Euro Millions, and you're frantically scrolling through the mental Rolodex of schemes to blow the cash. Among the tedious ideas like a buying a tropical island and a sports car you'll never get above 70mph, there lies the alluring prospect of splurging the entire jackpot taking over your beloved football club.
It's every fan's dream - well, second to actually pulling on the team shirt - and those fortunate enough to be at the helm of a side have a major responsibility on their shoulders to cherish and maintain the club. Here's a look at how the 2019 Ownership Survey has ranked the owners of every Championship club's owners, with data derived from fan feedback, ranked from worst to best.