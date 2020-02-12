This is where Wigan Athletic's owners rank alongside EVERY Championship club - including Millwall, Bristol City & Reading

Picture the scene: You've just won the Euro Millions, and you're frantically scrolling through the mental Rolodex of schemes to blow the cash. Among the tedious ideas like a buying a tropical island and a sports car you'll never get above 70mph, there lies the alluring prospect of splurging the entire jackpot taking over your beloved football club.