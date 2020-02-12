This isn't over yet, insists Wigan Athletic boss

Paul Cook insists he has ‘great faith’ in his Wigan Athletic players who have ‘every chance’ of achieving their survival goal this term.

Latics remain deep in the relegation mire with 15 games to go after Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against fellow strugglers Middlesbrough.

But Cook’s men will consider themselves unfortunate not to have won the game, having been 1-0 up and robbed of the chance to play the last half hour against 10 men by a controversial decision by referee Oliver Langford, who elected not to send off Boro defender Harold Moukoudi for taking out Kieffer Moore on the edge of the box as he was in on goal.

Further salt was rubbed into Wigan wounds when, barely 60 seconds later, Chey Dunkley was sent off for a soft yellow card, with Boro equalising via the resulting, deflected, free-kick, and then taking the lead shortly after.

But having dug in to force a late leveller through Moukoudi’s 76th-minute own goal, it was definitely a point gained for Latics.

“There’s 15 games left, there’s 45 points to play for, and you just keep going,” assessed Cook.

“We’ve got some really good games coming up at the DW, and we’ve got some really good games away from home.

“I have great faith in these players, and if we show the same commitment we showed on Tuesday then we’ve every chance of achieving our goals.

“Charlton had a great win at Nottingham Forest, we did it last week at Leeds, and you’ve just got to keep going and keep believing in what you’re doing.

“We were disappointed after Preston on Saturday, but that’s not seven points from the last 12 on offer, which is a good return.

“If we can keep taking six or seven points from each 12 on offer, that will take us to safety.

“If we don’t, then we know what might come.”

Cook also praised the Latics support for their backing when things got tough.

“I really enjoyed the game to be fair,” he added.

“I thought the stadium was good on the night, the atmosphere was great from the fans.

“I thought they were more after the referee than me...which is good!

“They saw a very committed Wigan Athletic playing against a good Middlesbrough side.

“We looked a threat, we worked our socks off, everyone stuck together and that’s what football’s all about.”