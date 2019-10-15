Three-month lay-off for Wigan Athletic starlet

Wigan Athletic striker Callum Lang will be out of action until 2020 after undergoing surgery on a broken foot.

The 21-year-old, currently on loan at League One Shrewsbury, fractured his metatarsal in the victory at Tranmere Rovers at the beginning of the month.

After seeing a specialist, he had surgery to pin the injury, which will require a recovery period of round three months.

“Langy has started really well for us and has been a great addition to the squad”, said Shrews boss Sam Ricketts.

“It is a real disappointment for Langy, and for us, that he will be out of action for a while.

“We will give him all the support and help to make sure that he comes back stronger from this setback.

“We have really good options in the forward line and this will give someone else a chance to step up.”