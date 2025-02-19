Maleace Asamoah could be set for a more central role with Latics following Will Goodwin's quad injury

Shaun Maloney insists the freak training ground injury sustained by Will Goodwin could open the door for Maleace Asamoah to stake his claim for a Wigan Athletic central striking spot.

Goodwin has made only two starts since joining on loan from Oxford United for the rest of the season, with a further six appearances coming off the bench.

He had been used sparingly by Maloney to build up his match minutes, having made only three substitute appearances - totalling 20 minutes - all season at Oxford.

However, he won't be seen again until April after pulling a muscle in training on Sunday morning - leaving Dale Taylor as the only recognised No.9 available for selection.

That could mean an unexpected promotion to centre stage for Asamoah, who joined Latics from Fleetwood Town on deadline day last summer, but has made only four starts from 11 appearances - all of them on the left wing.

"We obviously have to assess the situation with Will but I also have to trust Maleace," said the Latics manager. "He can play off both sides as well as a '9', and we just have to trust Maleace to be that '9'."

On Goodwin's injury, he revealed: "It was just a muscle injury, with his quad, and he's had a couple of these at Oxford. On Sunday in training, it was just nothing, which makes it even more disappointing."

Also missing at Crawley was James Carragher, who reported unwell on Monday and didn't travel, which allowed Will Aimson to resume his central defensive partnership with skipper Jason Kerr.

When asked whether Carragher would be ready to return at Wycombe on Saturday, Maloney said: "I don't know. With these types of things, it depends.

"If he can train properly on Thursday and Friday then yes. If he can't, then probably no. But I thought Will Aimson was very good at Crawley, so that has given me another headache."

Maloney also provided an update on midfielder Jensen Weir, who limped off during the final quarter at Crawley after struggling to run off a knock.

"Jensen twisted his ankle which meant he had to come off," he added. "Hopefully he will be fine for the weekend."