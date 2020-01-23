Time to 'stand up and be counted', insists Wigan Athletic defender

Nathan Byrne admits Wigan Athletic’s players have to ‘stand up and be counted’ as they scrap for their Championship lives.

Latics are currently five points adrift of safety, after a wretched run of only one win from the last 17 matches.

And it may get worse before it gets better, with no game this weekend because scheduled opponents Sheffield Wednesday are in FA Cup action.

With 18 matches remaining to save themselves, time is running out for Latics to secure a third successive season of second-tier football.

As Byrne is the first to acknowledge, the time for action is here and now.

“Of course, we have to stand up and be counted,” he told the Wigan Post.

“No-one wants to be where we are in the table – the players, the fans, the management, no-one.

“We need to make our way up that table, and the only way we can do that is by picking up results.”

Byrne certainly stepped up to the plate at the weekend, putting Latics ahead at Swansea before the hosts fought back to claim the points.

Having started his career at the top end of the field, the 27-year-old right-back admits it was good to get back on the scoresheet.

“Obviously I haven’t played high up the field for a while, but I’m happy to contribute where I can,” Byrne recognised.

“We need the whole squad to be doing that more, and hopefully that can kick us up the table.

“The manager’s always telling me and Jedi (Antonee Robinson) to get involved more going forward.

“We’ve got bodies who can cover us, like Sammy (Morsy) and Joe (Williams), as well as the two centre-halves.

“We’re being told if we can get forward and into their box, to do so, and we’ve been working on that in recent weeks.

“It was nice to get a goal, but I’d have preferred the three points to be honest.”

The weekend off does at least allow some wounded bodies to get some extra rest, with the squad having been stretched in recent weeks.

“The Championship is probably the most physical league in the world, I’d say,” added the former Tottenham junior.

“You’re bound to get injuries along the way, and it’s up to us as a group to overcome that.”