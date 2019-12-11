Touchline absence for Wigan Athletic boss

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook will watch Wednesday night’s game against West Brom from the stand as he serves a touchline ban for accruing four yellow cards this season.



And he says his bookings have not just been the result of frustration – but also for tactical reasons, to help his side ‘break the game up’ when they’ve been struggling.

“You’re watching your team play in a way you don’t want them to, and that’s so painful for a manager,” Cook explained.

“You’re wanting to go on and help them, so you’re breaking the game up...what they should be doing themselves.

“Unfortunately at the moment we’re struggling for that leadership quality that’s required at certain stages of the game.

“My job is to help them as much as I can, so that one day they can start to help themselves on the field.”

Despite being prevented from taking his usual place in the technical area, Cook has no problem with the system or the rule that’s been recently brought in.

“I think the ban is fair, and it’s good for the game,” he acknowledged.

“What I don’t accept is some of the refereeing which has been going on this season.

“A lot of it’s been borne out of frustration, but that’s for another day.

“I’m very big on showing people respect, and I think I show referees the respect they deserve.

“I don’t get booked for not showing respect – I’m getting booked for contesting decisions I think are unfair.

“Like I keep telling the fourth officials, if the referee keeps making what I deem to be wrong decisions, then I’m going to keep getting yellow cards.”

He’s also not decided yet how he will keep open lines of communication to Leam Richardson and Anthony Barry on the sidelines.

“I’ve not really thought too much about it, to be honest,” Cook added.

“Most of the thought’s centred on picking the team, and working out how we can win the game – because that’s the most important thing.”