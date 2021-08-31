Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Dan James completes Leeds move, Chelsea close in on Saul
All the moves, rumours and more as the summer transfer window comes to a close
It’s that time again.
Who’s going to pull off the inevitable shock last minute move in the Premier League? Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest news and updates.
Deadline Day LIVE
WINDOW CLOSED
That’s it.
The 2021 summer transfer window is officially closed for English clubs.
Teams in Scotland still have till midnight to complete deals.
Tomiyasu signing confirmed with minutes to go
They left it late but the Gunners have got the deal over the line
Aurier released by Spurs
Serge Aurier has been released from his Tottenham Hotspur contract.
New signing Emerson Royal will compete for the right-back slot with Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty, making the Ivorian surplus to requirements
Bellerin moves to Betis on loan
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin will spend a season in La Liga with Real Betis
30 minutes to deadline - Chelsea still to confirm Niguez deal
Chelsea are still to confirm the signing of Saul Niguez and the deadline is almost upon us.
Don’t worry though Blues’ fans, there may be more time than you think...
DONE DEAL - French Eddie the Eagle
It’s been in the works pretty much all day but, with less than hour left in the window, Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard
Greizmaan close to Atleti return
Two years after leaving Madrid for Barcelona it looks like Antoine Griezmann is headed back to Diego Simeone’s side for a second spell.
It looks like it will be an initial loan deal with an option to buy
Edouard deal almost over the line
Looks like Palace will be announcing their new striker soon with just a few Ts to be crossed and Is to be dotted.
Meanwhile, Everton are also expected to announce a striker soon as Solomon Rondon joins up with former boss Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park
Newcastle/Leicester talks break down over Choudhury move
Hamza Choudhury will not be joining Newcastle according to Sky Sports.
Talks between the Magpies and the Foxes have reportedly broken down.
Barcelona lining up Newcastle flop as Griezmann replacement?
Antoine Griezmann is on his way back to Atlitico Madrid and Barcelona have reportedly lined up a peculiar replacement for the Frenchman...
Former Newcastle United loanee Luuk de Jong, now with Sevilla, appears to be heading to the Bernabéu. His spell with the Magpies was not a memorable one...