Transfer rumours: Wigan Athletic said to be in talks with Benfica over signing Alex Pinto | May 20

Wigan Athletic are said to be in talks with Benfica over signing their 20-year-old right-back Alex Pinto, who is a Portugal U20 international. (The 72)

Sheffield United are preparing to go toe-to-toe with Brighton to sign Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie this summer, after he netted 24 goals in the 2018/19 campaign. (The Sun)

Leeds United could lose Kalvin Phillips this summer, with Bournemouth ready to make the midfielder their second big signing of the transfer window. (Football Insider)

Birmingham City's Greg Stewart looks set to join Rangers this summer, after the Blues decided not to extend his contract beyond the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Hull City look unlikely to sign Colchester United sensation Sammie Szmodic, as Bristol City have taken pole position in the race to land the attacking midfielder. (The Mirror)

Nottingham Forest are looking to snap up defender Tom Lockyer on a free transfer, after Bristol City upon his contract expiry. (Bristol Live)

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieran Westwood is said to have snubbed a move to replace Everton-bound Jonas Lossl at Huddersfield, and will instead extend his stay with the Owls (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough don't appear to be alone in their pursuit of ADO Den Haag winger Sheraldo Becker, with Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday also both interested. (The Mirror)