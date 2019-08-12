Trio join Wigan Athletic ranks

Wigan Athletic’s under-23 side have made three additions to their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Now playing in a Category Two fixture programme, Latics have bolstered their squad with the acquisition of James Aspinall, Patrick Webber and Jack Sanders.

Aspinall, a 19-year-old goalkeeper, has signed for Latics after progressing through the ranks with Bolton Wanderers, where he played Category Two youth football.

Defender Sanders, 20, arrives from non-league side Leek Town, where he impressed Latics’ academy staff last season.

Webber, 19 and also a defender, arrives from Ipswich Town, having spent time on trial with Latics last term.

Aspinall and Sanders have signed initial one-year deals while Webber has joined on a two-year contract