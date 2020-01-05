Twelve hour football tournament in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Amateur players across the borough will take part in a lung-busting football tournament over TWELVE HOURS to raise money for charity.

Teams from around the Wigan area will compete in the seven-a-side event, made up of 25-minute games in a mini-league and tournament format. Two hours of walking football will also be incorporated.

The event takes place at Winstanley Warriors FC on Saturday, February 15.

It has been organised to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and awareness of the condition, which is the most common cancer in men and affects one in eight men during their lifetime.

There will be advice available on the day regarding PCUK along with activities, hot and cold refreshments, raffles and auctions.

Anyone wanting to take part should contact Marc or Chris at Pcuklittlelane@outlook.com