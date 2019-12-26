TWO Leeds United players could be heading for exit as West Ham target Derby star - Championship gossip

The January transfer window is just days away with clubs eyeing deals. Here’s the latest gossip from around the web:

West Ham are interested in signing Derby County full-back Jayden Bogle in January. (Telegraph)

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has confirmed the club’s interest in Stoke City midfielder Badou N’Diaye. (Sport Witness)

Hearts are looking to sign Liam Lindsay on loan during the January transfer window. (Daily Mail)

Fulham and Brentford are interested in signing Jack Clarke in January if Tottenham recall the player from a disappointing loan spell at Leeds United. (Daily Mail)

Stoke City have apparently made contact with Blackpool about a January move for wide man Jordan Thompson. (Stoke On Trent Live)

Sean Dyche is also thought to be keeping tabs on Ollie Watkins, but Brentford have ramped up their valuation to £25m. (Lancs Live)

Blackpool are interested in Leeds United full-back Lewie Coyle. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest are looking at Southampton striker Che Adams as they weigh up a list of several candidates ahead of the January window. (The Athletic)

Aaron Mooy is expected to make his loan move to Brighton permanent from Huddersfield. (Telegraph and Argus)

Queens Park Rangers are targeting Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna in the winter window. (Daily Record)

Burnley have reportedly joined the chase for the signature of £15m-rated Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill. (Lancs Live)