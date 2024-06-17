Callum Connolly in action for Latics against Manchester United in January 2017

Two-time former Wigan Athletic man has been labelled 'gold dust' after joining Nick Powell at Stockport County on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old - who made 17 league appearances for Latics in each of his loan spells from Everton, in 2016-17 and 2018-19 - was a free agent after leaving Blackpool.

And Stockport believe they pulled off 'a brilliant coup' in adding him to their League Two title-winning squad.

“Callum brings fantastic experience and versatility to our group," said director of football Simon Wilson. "Players like Callum are gold dust in that they can play many positions to a high level, and as such will help us over the course of a 50-odd game season as we encounter different selection issues or challenges from opponents.

“He has worked with our staff before and his character references from them and others are of the highest quality. We are delighted to welcome him to our group and look forward to our supporters seeing him in action.”

Connolly came through the ranks at Everton and represented England at every level from Under-17s to Under-21s.

Manager Dave Challinor added: “To sign someone of Callum’s character, versatility and experience, having played over half of his career in the Championship, is a brilliant coup for the club.

“Versatility on its own probably doesn’t do justice in his case, he can play anywhere across a back four or five, as a defensive midfielder or as an '8', so is a manager’s dream in terms of squad dynamics.

"He’s worked with members of the backroom staff previously, who were in total agreement on the impact he could have in our group, so personally I’m really looking forward to working with him.

“He had a disappointing back end of last season from his perspective and I know how much he’s looking forward to a fresh start and motivation to really kick on and get back to the levels he’s been at earlier in his career.