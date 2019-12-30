Ultimate Wigan Athletic Christmas quiz

How well do you remember Wigan Athletic's 2019? Take our quiz and see how you score out of 20 (and don't scroll down too fast... answers are at the bottom)!

1 Who scored Latics' first goal of the calendar year?

2 Latics bowed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle against whom?

3 Which former Latics star skippered Nottingham Forest to a 3-1 win at the end of January?

4 Latics re-signed which former striker just before the transfer deadline?

5 Will Grigg joined which two former Wigan team-mates when he moved to Sunderland on deadline day?

6 Why was Beni Baningime's loan arrival from Everton particularly special for his family?

7 Nick Powell was a last-minute withdrawal from the side which drew at Rotherham in February...why?

8 Which Latics player was controversially sent off in the 2-1 victory at Leeds on Good Friday?

9 Which two players made their league debuts for Latics in the penultimate game of the season at Birmingham?

10 Who scored the last goal of the season for Latics?

11 Which player rejoined Hearts in the summer after an unsuccessful 18 months at the DW?

12 Which former Latics man broke the world record transfer fee for a defender in the summer?

13 Who scored the first goal of the new season for Latics?

14 Who missed a penalty on the opening day against Cardiff?

15 Who was sent off inside 20 minutes of his league debut against Leeds in August?

16 Who scored his first goal for Latics in the win over Nottingham Forest in October?

17 Which two former Latics players were in the Stoke side that won 2-1 in November?

18 Who scored his first goal for Latics in the draw at Millwall in November?

19 Callum McManaman scored a vital goal against Latics in December for Luton, who are managed by whom?

20 Which former Latics star joined Roberto Martinez's backroom staff with the Belgian national side this year?

Answers below:

1 Gary Roberts (v Aston Villa, January 12)

2 West Brom (a)

3 Ben Watson

4 Leon Clarke

5 Max Power and Reece James

6 His brother, Divin, is in the Latics Academy and the family live in Wigan

7 His partner went into labour as the team sheets were being handed in

8 Cedric Kipre

9 Joe Gelhardt and Jensen Weir

10 Joe Garner

11 Jamie Walker

12 Harry Maguire

13 Michael Jacobs (v Cardiff)

14 Josh Windass

15 Joe Williams

16 Jamal Lowe

17 Nick Powell and James McClean

18 Antonee Robinson

19 Graeme Jones

20 Shaun Maloney