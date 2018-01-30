UPDATED: Deadline day countdown - January 30

The latest transfer rumours surrounding North West clubs before the window closes tomorrow....

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Lancashire Post: It’s understood there has been no contact from Crystal Palace – nor a fee agreed – for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill.

Morecambe Visitor: Morecambe have signed Plymouth Argyle’s Gregg Wylde on loan for the rest of the season.

Wigan Post: Luke Burke and Sam Stubbs have extended their loans at AFC Fylde until the end of the season.

Blackpool Gazette: Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle is focusing purely on Fleetwood Town amid speculation he may be recalled to Elland Road.

Lancashire Post: PNE boss Alex Neil would like to do some deals before the window closes – but says a lot of it is out of the club’s hands.

Wigan Post: Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook is adamant the club does not want – or need – to sell their top players.

Morecambe Visitor: Shrimps manager Jim Bentley only wants to bring in players who will go straight into his starting XI.

Daily Mail: Juventus are confident they will sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can once his contract expires in the summer.

Daily Telegraph: Chelsea will refuse any Manchester City offer for Eden Hazard.

Daily Mail: City are close to the £4m signing of Jack Harrison from New York City; he will then be loaned to Middlesbrough.