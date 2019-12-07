USA star Antonee looking to earn his stripes with Wigan Athletic

Antonee Robinson admits Saturday’s trip to fellow strugglers Luton has taken on added significance given Wigan Athletic’s heartbreaking loss to Reading last weekend.

Latics looked all set to pick up a much-needed three points as they led 1-0 with only 12 minutes to go, thanks to Joe Garner’s first goal of the season.

But a hotly-disputed penalty award for handball against Chey Dunkley proved to be the turning point, with Reading striker George Puscas completing a sensational hat-trick in a five-minute blitz.

All of which leaves Latics third bottom of the Championship – a point and a place behind Saturday’s opponents – and looking to drag themselves up off the canvas.

“I’m still confused now to be honest, what happened at the end against Reading,” acknowledged Robinson.

“We’re winning the game with not long to go, and the referee’s made a decision which none of us could understand.

“It was shocking to be honest. But having said that, we can’t let our heads drop, and concede another two goals straight away.

“We were cruising for so long, and we’ve ended up throwing it away right at the end.

“It’s only natural for that disappointment to seep in, having been cruising for long periods of the game.

“But we’ve got to be stronger, and we’ve got to look at what we could do better next time.

“You can understand why the mood in the stadium wasn’t great.

“We haven’t picked up a result in a while, and the fans turn up hoping to see us playing well and picking up points.

“If they’re not happy with the situation, it’s up to us to look at what we’re doing and step up a gear or two.”

Luton – managed by Latics legend Graeme Jones – had an even more miserable weekend, being thrashed 7-0 at Brentford.

And Robinson says the trip to Kenilworth Road presents the ideal chance to record a first away win since Good Friday.

“All we can do is look forward to the next game, and try and put it right then,” he acknowledged.

“For us, that’s Luton, and we’ll go there aiming for a win to get back on track.

“Three points on the board would help to put Reading behind us, and help us to turn things round.”

On a personal note, Robinson has enjoyed a very consistent campaign since joining on a permanent basis from Everton over the summer.

The USA international even scored his first goal for the club – and indeed in senior football – last week at Millwall, and he’s been pleased with his form.

“Obviously it was nice to get on the scoresheet, for my first goal as a professional,” he said.

“It’s been a long time coming – I’m still pretty shocked now to be fair!

“But hopefully I can get a few more and contribute to the team in that area.

“I have been getting forward as much as I can, and it’s definitely an area of my game I feel I can step up.

“Things haven’t been going our way this season...I’ve put some crosses in that we haven’t managed to get on the end of, and I’ve had a couple of shooting chances as well.

“Hopefully now my first goal’s behind me it’ll start to click and we’ll see a few more.

“I’m delighted with the way it’s going in general since the move.

“I’ve not missed a league game this year, I’m feeling fit and feeling my game has been developing all the time.

“I’m coming up to 50 games for Wigan, and it’s been a great move for me to come here.”