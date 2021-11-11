'Very beneficial' night for Academy lads, admits Wigan Athletic scorer

Adam Long opens the scoring against Shrewsbury with his first Latics goal

Long was one of seven members of the starting line-up against Shrewsbury to come through the Latics ranks, with three more coming on as substitutes.

The Isle of Man native also opened the scoring with his first goal for the club, and he says the whole experience will do him and his pals the world of good.

"That step up from the Under-23s is very beneficial for us all," Long said. “I think it will do us the world of good.

“It’s always good to test yourself, especially for the younger lads against stronger, bigger opposition.

"When we play against these types of opposition week in, week out, I feel like we can only get better from it.”

Long's opening goal set Latics on to the victory that books their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Despite nodding home Tom Pearce's inviting cross like a seasoned finisher, he admits to 'winging' the next few moments.

“I didn’t know what to do when I scored!" Long laughed.

“I started running about smiling, but it’s my first goal for the club and I couldn’t be happier with it.

"It was very special for all of us.”