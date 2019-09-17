VIDEO PREVIEW: Meet Wigan Athletic greats Nathan Ellington, Jason Roberts and Paul Jewell at An Evening with Latics Legends

WIGAN Athletic fans are being invited to An Evening with Latics Legends - a special event to meet all time club greats Nathan Ellington, Jason Roberts and Paul Jewell.

The club icons are promising anecdotes and inside stories, some that have never been told before, at the HC Promotions event at The Village On The Green, Aspull, on Friday, October 11.

BOOK NOW: Tickets, including meal, entertainment and more, are from £40 to £100, may include booking fees. Full details below - to book visit hcpromotions.co.uk. Avoid booking fees by calling direct on 07824777843 or email info@hcpromotions.co.uk.

Ask any Wigan fan to name their all time favourites are this trio would feature in almost everyone's line up.

All three were instrumental in guiding the club to the promised land of the Premier League.

Now fans can meet them as they tell stories about their time at the club and answer questions about what it was really like both on and off the field.

Chris Hodgkinson, Director of HC Promotions Ltd, said: "This will be a night no Wigan Athletic fan will want to miss.

"Fans will get the chance to ask questions and have a professional photo taken with the legends to take home.

"We will also have a fantastic raffle, a sporting memorabilia auction and a standard ticket includes a meal and a full evening of entertainment.

Standard ticket is £40, including full evening's entertainment and one course meal. Standard ticket and professional photo, taken with all three legends, £55. \

HC Promotions presents An Evening With Latics Legends at The Village On The Green, Aspull, on Friday, October 11

VIP tickets are £100 - limited to 40 people - including exclusive viewing area, private bar, five drinks vouchers (bottled beers), private no rush meet and greet with all three legends and other VIPs, plus professional photo to be taken with the three legends, one photo upgrade frame, full night's entertainment and one course meal.

For dietary requirements contact the promoters directly.

All Tickets will be on shared tables unless buying a full table of ten or 12.



By Booking tickets attendees agree to their images being used.