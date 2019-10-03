Wales boss Ryan Giggs calls-up Wigan Athletic's Kieffer Moore

Kieffer Moore has been called-up to the Wales squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Moore has earned himself another call from Ryan Giggs, with the chance to add to his single cap for the Euro 2016 semi-finalists.

Moore made his national team bow in September, starting for Giggs’ side and going on to play 75 minutes, as Wales ran out 1-0 winners.

Wales face a trip to Trnava on October 10 before Croatia visit the Cardiff City Stadium on October 13.

Moore joins David Marshall and Charlie Mulgrew, who link up with Scotland after Saturday’s game against Sheffield Wednesday, while Joe Gelhardt could return to Ian Foster’s England U18 side once their squad is confirmed